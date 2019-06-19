Police Ask Help Searching for Wanted Man

State Police are asking your help to find a wanted man who is on the loose.

37 year-old Les Robinson spotted this morning at about 6:30AM at the Wesco in Evart.

Officers knew he was in the area after a deputy found a vehicle left in a field on Seeley Road in Missaukee County.

That vehicle found to be associated with Robinson, who is wanted for parole violations.

Wednesday troopers warned residents in the area that he may be on foot and to lock up doors and cars, this still applies.

Robinson is a 37 year-old white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He’s about 6’04” tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Police say anyone who have information should call 911 immediately.

Those who assist Robinson will face criminal charges.