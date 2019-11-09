- Advertisement -
Police Arrest Wanted Man In Montmorency County

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 9, 2019
A multi-agency effort has led to the arrest of a man wanted for multiple crimes in Montmorency County.

29-year-old Jared Barnett of Alpena was wanted for fleeing, witness intimidation, carrying a concealed weapon and open intoxicants in a vehicle.

Detectives ultimately used advance techniques to find Barnett and survey a home in Montmorency County.

The Huron Undercover Narcotics Team, along with local deputies and troopers, soon went in to arrest Barnett.

Detectives say a search of Barnett found MDMA, which is commonly known as ecstasy.

He has now been charged with the intent to deliver MDMA.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

