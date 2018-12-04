Police Arrest Suspect in Armed Robbery at Mt. Pleasant Liquor Store

Police have arrested the suspect in an armed robbery from October.

On the night of October 6th Mount Pleasant Police responded to the Empty Keg Party Store on E. Pickard Street.

According to police, the suspect entered the store telling the clerk that there was a disturbance outside.

They both exited the store and that’s when the suspect showed a gun and ordered the clerk back into the store to get the money from the cash register.

Officers eventually identified the man as 29 year-old Rickery Cole Jr.

Then, on Monday, police in Lansing arrested Cole, who was then sent to the Isabella County jail.

He was charged with armed robbery, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.