Police Arrest Man for Theft, Possession of Meth in Newaygo County

A Newaygo County man is facing charges of theft and possession of meth.

On Monday Newaygo County Deputies were called to a home on 124 Street, near Wisner Avenue in Ashland Township.

The victim said they had a job site trailer that had been broken into and several thousand dollars worth of tools were stolen.

The investigation was able to identify several suspects.

On Wednesday the sheriff’s office made a controlled purchase of the suspected stolen property from one of the suspects.

After the purchase, the suspect was taken into custody.

A search of his home is said to have found several stolen items, along with narcotics.

The suspect was arrested and is pending arraignment for possession of meth, and receiving and concealing.

The sheriff’s office still has several stolen items that have not been identified.

Anyone in that area who has some items come up missing is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.