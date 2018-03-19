Police Arrest Man for Brandishing Gun in Coffee Shop

An Alpena man was arrested after he reportedly pulled out a gun in a coffee shop.

The Alpena Police says they were called to a coffee shop in downtown Alpena shortly before 11 Monday morning.

It was because a suspect had brandished a gun inside the business.

Authorities say the suspect was in a verbal altercation with people inside the shop.

That’s when he pulled out a handgun.

Officers responded and talked to the suspect, a 20-year-old man.

They were able to take him into custody without incident.

He is lodged at the Alpena County Jail for felony assault and firearm offenses.

The incident remains under investigation and a report is being sent the prosecutor’s office for review.