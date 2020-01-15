Police Arrest a Woman After Suspicious Fire at Senior Citizens Center

Authorities say a fire that happened at a senior citizens center in Vanderbilt was not an accident and was actually set intentionally.

After further investigation authorities have this woman Brenda Lee Bolinger, a resident of the senior center in custody.

The fire happened around 6 a.m. in a hall attached to the visitors’ area.

No one was injured in the fire, but the fire did cause an estimated $55,000 to $70,000 worth of damages.

Bolinger now faces a first-degree arson charge.