Police Arrest a Woman After Suspicious Fire at Senior Citizens Center

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 15, 2020
Authorities say a fire that happened at a senior citizens center in Vanderbilt was not an accident and was actually set intentionally.

After further investigation authorities have this woman Brenda Lee Bolinger, a resident of the senior center in custody.

The fire happened around 6 a.m. in a hall attached to the visitors’ area.

No one was injured in the fire, but the fire did cause an estimated $55,000 to $70,000 worth of damages.

Bolinger now faces a first-degree arson charge.

