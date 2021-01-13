Police Are Now Looking For A Wisconsin Man After He Rammed A State Car

Late Wednesday morning a Michigan trooper was assisting the Distract Fugitive Team to locate a suspect.

While in McBain, the trooper stopped an older model dodge pickup. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and speak with the fugitive team.

While the driver was speaking to the team, the trooper attempted to identify the passenger. The passenger refused to give any I.D., however they have now been identified as 36-year-old Jonah Vaughn. When Vaughn was asked to remove the key from the ignition, he slid over and fled the scene.

The trooper drove after and Vaughn, who rammed into his vehicle twice, causing it to swerve into the ditch and become stuck.

The trooper was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Cadillac Hospital and the truck was later found on Fourth Street in Marion.

Vaughn is now believed to be in the Harrison area. If you have any information regarding him please contact Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 1-800-824-7053.