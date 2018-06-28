- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Police Are Looking to Find Thief Who Stole CMU Golf Cart

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On June 28, 2018
143 Views
0

Police are searching for the culprit behind an alleged golf cart theft.

During the early morning hours of Monday June 18th, a Central Michigan University golf cart was stolen near the Indoor Athletic Complex.

Later, the golf cart was found abandoned in the area of Deerfield Rd. and Whiteville Rd.

A review of surveillance video in the area showed this individual driving the golf cart.

If you know the identity of the individual, you’re encouraged to contact CMUPD at 989-774-3081 or police@cmich.edu.

Post Views: 143



Trending Now
Man Rescued From Lake Michigan After Falling Off Boat Near Manistee
Remington Hernandez June 23, 2018
Pit Bull Bites Woman, Charges At Officers in Cadillac
Remington Hernandez June 22, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Police Are Looking to Find Thief Who Stole CMU Golf Cart
Share No Comment