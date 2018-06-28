Police Are Looking to Find Thief Who Stole CMU Golf Cart
Posted On June 28, 2018
Police are searching for the culprit behind an alleged golf cart theft.
During the early morning hours of Monday June 18th, a Central Michigan University golf cart was stolen near the Indoor Athletic Complex.
Later, the golf cart was found abandoned in the area of Deerfield Rd. and Whiteville Rd.
A review of surveillance video in the area showed this individual driving the golf cart.
If you know the identity of the individual, you’re encouraged to contact CMUPD at 989-774-3081 or police@cmich.edu.