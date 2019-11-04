Police: Accused Leelanau Co. Drunk Driver Nearly Hits Fire Chief

A Northport woman is now in custody after allegedly driving drunk–so drunk she almost ran Leelanau’s fire chief off the road with her car.

The woman was seen acting strangely in Northport Monday morning, first tying to go into a store that wasn’t open and falling over doing so.

She got into her car, drove away…

Then on rose street, the fire chief says he had to veer off the road to avoid being hit…

Before nearly hitting a 78 year old man.

Police say the woman then ran into trees and a fire hydrant, where the fire chief was able to detain the woman.

A roadside breath test allegedly showed the woman’s blood alcohol level at three times over the legal limit.