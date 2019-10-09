Poisonous Caterpillar Spotted in Mid, Northern Michigan

Beware of poisonous caterpillars…

Not a word of warning you’ve likely ever heard.

But take a look…

The American Daggermoth Caterpillar actually stings and has been spotted in mid-Michigan.

This photo, which shows a Daggermoth on the porch of a Leelanau County home, was shared with us via email.

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce also posted a photo on Facebook, warning that one had been spotted on the campus of Mid-Michigan College.

According to insectidentification.com, when touched, the caterpillar sends a toxin-filled bristle into the skin, which breaks off and triggers a burning sensation with an accompanying rash.

Moral to the story — look but don’t touch.