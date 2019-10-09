Poisonous Caterpillar Spotted in Mid, Northern Michigan
Beware of poisonous caterpillars…
Not a word of warning you’ve likely ever heard.
But take a look…
The American Daggermoth Caterpillar actually stings and has been spotted in mid-Michigan.
This photo, which shows a Daggermoth on the porch of a Leelanau County home, was shared with us via email.
The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce also posted a photo on Facebook, warning that one had been spotted on the campus of Mid-Michigan College.
According to insectidentification.com, when touched, the caterpillar sends a toxin-filled bristle into the skin, which breaks off and triggers a burning sensation with an accompanying rash.
Moral to the story — look but don’t touch.