Planned Mason Co. Road Closure to Detour Drivers

Fall may signal the end of orange cone season is nigh…

But you’ll have to deal with the frustration just awhile longer.

In particular — here in mason county.

Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township will close to thru traffic from U.S. 10 beginning next week.

Drivers will be detoured down U.S. 10 to Nelson, then to Johnson Road and back to Jebavy Drive.

Crews get to work on October seventh…

It’s expected to last between a week and ten days.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to plan accordingly.