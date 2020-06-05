Pilot Safe After Plane Crash at the Wexford County Airport

Authorities say on Thursday June 4, at approximately 7:00 PM, Officers from the Cadillac Police Department, Cadillac Fire Department, and Northflight EMS, were dispatched to the Wexford County Airport for the report of an airplane accident at that location with unknown injuries.

When they arrived at the scene officers say they found a damaged single engine fixed wing float plane south of the runway in the grass.

The pilot, a 49 year old Pierson, MI man was able to exit the plane on his own and was in the hanger upon our arrival. It was reported that the plane was being towed to take off on the runway.

Authorities say, as the airplane began to lift it is believed that it drifted into one of the trailer tires causing it to lose control and crash on the grass south of the runway.

The pilot was taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac by Northflight EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

The FAA was contacted and advised that the airplane could be removed by airport personnel pending their investigation.