Pieces Of Original Mackinac Bridge Grating Are Being Auctioned Off

Did you ever want to own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge?

Do you have room for a two ton piece of metal?

If you answered yes to both of those questions, then the Mackinac Bridge Authority has what you are looking for.

The MBA is selling seven pieces of the original grating from the bridge’s deck.

They are approximately 5 1/2 feet wide, 38 feet long, and 5 inches deep.

Their condition is used, and they show corrosion and section loss that is expected for 60-year-old steel.

Each piece weighs approximately 2 tons.

The grating was originally coated with lead paint, much of it is gone, but buyers will have to sign agreements concerning the possibility of lead paint and the grating’s condition.

More information on the grates, as well as what they’re going for in the auction, can be found here.