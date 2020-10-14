Pickford Man Loses Hunting Privileges for Life, After Hunting Gray Wolves and Bald Eagles

A Pickford man has lost his poaching privileges for life after pleading guilty in September.

Kurt Johnston Duncan, was charged with seven poaching crimes.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers say the man poached numerous animals including 18 gray wolves.

Tuesday Duncan took a plea deal.

On Sept. 24 Duncan accepted a plea agreement offered Chippewa County Prosecutor Robert Stratton. Duncan pleaded guilty to:

Three counts of the illegal take; possession of wolves.

Three counts of the illegal take; possession of bald eagles.

One count of illegal commercialization of a protected species (wolf).

He will now have to pay over$36,240 in fines and spend up to 90 days in jail.

Authorities say, Duncan will not be allowed to hunt in Michigan for the rest of his life.

“This is a historical case for the division and department,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “We hope this poaching case acts as a deterrent to criminals for committing future wildlife crimes such as this. Our officers did an excellent job working as a team and building this investigation so it could move quickly through the criminal justice system.”