Phone Scam Reported in Charlevoix County

A local sheriff is warning of another scam operating in the area.

It was reported in Charlevoix County.

In this one, the caller claims to be from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office and says the person they called failed to show up for jury duty.

This means a warrant is being issued for their arrest, unless they pay.

The sheriff wants people to know that this is a scam.

You should never talk with anyone about personal information over the phone.

And if you question the call you got, especially if they ask for money, contact your local law enforcement for confirmation.