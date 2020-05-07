Pets and Residents Safe After House Fire in Alpena

Firefighters rescued several pets and residents are safe after a fire in Alpena.

Authorities say they got a report of a kitchen fire, and when they arrived at the scene in Miller Street smoke was coming from the first floor of the home and flames were visible in the kitchen.

Thankfully crews were able to rescue the residents pets and no one was injured.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, and only the kitchen in the home sustained heavy damage.

Further investigation showed that the fire was ruled accidental and caused by an electrical issue.