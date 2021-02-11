Petoskey Woman Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Selling Drugs

A Petoskey woman was sentenced 5 to 20 years behind bars for selling drugs.

Authorities tell us she was one of the biggest drug dealers in northern Michigan.

This woman, Coy Brooks, was busted back in August of last year.

Detectives tell us the investigation sparked when Brooks sold drugs to an undercover informant in March and April of 2020.

The suspect pleaded guilty in December.

The Charlevoix County prosecutor says suspects who are already convicted or awaiting trial confessed Brooks was their supplier.