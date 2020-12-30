Petoskey Waitress Gets $2,021 Tip As a Part of ‘Just Be Nice’ Challenge

A Petoskey waitress got a big tip as a result of an internet challenge called “Just Be Nice”.

The woman who works at J.W. Filmore’s in Petoskey got a hefty $2,021 tip.

At the top of the receipt, the customer wrote “ JBN Tip Challenge, Happy New Year.”

The ‘Just Be Nice’ tip challenge aims to start 2021 off the right way by giving tips worth $2,021 at various businesses.

The woman who received the tip says she plans to donate some of the money to charity and will use the rest of the money to pay bills.