Petoskey Police Warns of Thieves Stealing Parts Off of Parked Cars

Authorities out of Petoskey warn the community of thieves stealing parts off of parked cars.

They say they have been getting reports of stolen catalytic converters from parked vehicles.

The thefts seem to happen quickly, thieves using power saws to cut the parts.

Authorities say if you see anything suspicious in the area or people under parked cars to call 911 immediately.

In a statement, the Department of Public Safety said “ these thefts cause innocent vehicle owners hundreds of dollars in repairs”.