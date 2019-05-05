- Advertisement -
Petoskey Motel Owner Sifting Through Remains After Fire

Vic McCarty Posted On May 5, 2019
The owner of America’s Best Value Inn in Petoskey is sifting through what is left of his business following Friday night’s fire that ended up destroying close to 80 rooms.
Petoskey Public Safety says the fire began a little after 6 Friday evening and most likely started in a first-floor utility room.

All guests and staff were able to get out safely.
One firefighter was reportedly injured when he was hit in the head by debris.

