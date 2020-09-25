Petoskey Man Sentenced to Prison for Slew of Cheboygan, Charlevoix Co. Home Invasions

A Petoskey man has been sentenced to 10-20 years in prison.

Police say the man was responsible for a crime spree in Cheboygan and Charlevoix counties in October 2019.

This man Thomas Richard Pettersch, committed 19 home invasions in Charlevoix County.

The suspect was arrested after committing the same crime in Cheboygan County.

Detectives say he stole guns, tools and other personal items and targeted seasonal homes.

Pettersch pleaded guilty to home invasion first and second degree.

Records show the suspect has been convicted of similar crimes in Indiana and Florida.