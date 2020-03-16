- Advertisement -
Petoskey Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Child Porn

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 16, 2020
This man Timothy Reader has been arrested for child porn and it is not his first time.

Back in 2006 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and nine years supervision for child porn.

Reader was not allowed to have a cellphone with internet connection and just last year a probation officer found Reader with two cell phones and over 30 memory cards, all of which had child porn on it.

Reader has now been sentenced to another 10 years in prison and one year for violating the terms of his release.

