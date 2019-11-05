Petoskey Man Facing Life in Prison in B & E Spree

The Petoskey man behind bars and suspected in a spree of up to 20 break-ins, may be facing life in prison

This man Thomas Richard Pettersch is charged with home invasion second degree, breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, larceny of firearms and possession of ammunition

He’s also charged with a habitual fourth offense, which may land him life in prison.

Pettersch has a cash bond of $500,0000 and is due back in court on November 18th.