- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Petoskey Man Faces Two Felony Charges for Meth

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 4, 2020
177 Views
0

A Petosky man may be spending up to 20 years in prison for Meth.

Undercover officers arraigned a purchase for drugs from Michael Martin.

They later pulled him over and when stopped police found meth in his car.

Authorities later searched the hotel Martin was staying in, in Emmet County, that is where they say they found more drugs cash and other evidence.

Martin is now charged with delivery of Meth and possession with intent to deliver, two felonies carrying a 20-year sentence.

Post Views: 177



Trending Now
Big Rapids Woman Dead, Man Injured Following Osceola Co. Crash
Remington Hernandez February 28, 2020
Bay City Man Faces 10 Years in Prison After 14th Drunk Driving Arrest
Sierra Searcy February 27, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Petoskey Man Faces Two Felony Charges for Meth
Share No Comment