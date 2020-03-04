Petoskey Man Faces Two Felony Charges for Meth

A Petosky man may be spending up to 20 years in prison for Meth.

Undercover officers arraigned a purchase for drugs from Michael Martin.

They later pulled him over and when stopped police found meth in his car.

Authorities later searched the hotel Martin was staying in, in Emmet County, that is where they say they found more drugs cash and other evidence.

Martin is now charged with delivery of Meth and possession with intent to deliver, two felonies carrying a 20-year sentence.