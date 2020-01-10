- Advertisement -
Petoskey Man Faces 10 Years in Prison for Driving Drunk and Causing Crash

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 10, 2020
Authorities in Petoskey have sentenced a man to up to ten years in prison for causing an accident while driving drunk.

Back in August of last year Jason Graham Grace was driving on U.S. 131, crossed the centerline hitting a car head-on with two people in it.

Both the driver and passenger in the car had to be taken to the hospital for injuries.

Witnesses say the driver of the car slammed on the brakes as an attempt to avoid the crash but was unable to.

Court records say Grace pled no contest to both charges in December.

