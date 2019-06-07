Petoskey Man Arrested in Drug Distribution Investigation

Detectives from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (S.A.N.E.) arrested a suspect in connection with an investigation into the distribution of cocaine and MDMA (Ecstasy) in Petoskey, Michigan.

During a search of one of the suspect’s apartment, detectives found over 100 grams of cocaine, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, over $5,700 in cash and other evidence related to the distribution of drugs.

Police arrested the suspect, 27 year-old Devin Miles Grundy of Petoskey on the following charges:

grams of cocaine (20 years/$250,000) 1 count delivery of cocaine (20 years/$25,000), 1 count delivery of MDMA/Ecstasy

(20 years/$25,000) 1 count carrying a concealed weapon (5 years/$2,500)

1 count maintaining a drug house (2 years/$25,000)

3 counts felony firearm (2 years consecutive and preceding any term imposed for the felony)

Two more suspects had left the apartment in a vehicle and were stopped a short distance away.

A loaded handgun was found under the seat of the arrested suspect.

Detectives seized the hand gun, cash and other evidence from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.