Petoskey Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating Father to Death

A Petoskey man who is suspect for the murder of his own father has officially been charged.

Joel Wheatley now faces life in prison and is charged with Open Murder, Identity Theft, Unlawfully Driving Away a Motor Vehicle, and Felony Firearm.

Previously Wheatley was being held in Emmet County Jail as a homicide suspect pending autopsy results of the deceased.

After further investigation, authorities now say Wheatley beat his father Jack Wheatley to death.

The suspect remains in jail and his next court date is June 3rd.