Petoskey Department of Public Safety Seeks Help Finding Vandals

Police in Petoskey need help finding vandals.

The vandalism happened at the Winter Sports Park.

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety says they were called to the park for the report of a malicious destruction of property Monday morning.

The inside of the hockey rink boards were covered with spray paint graffiti.

There was also writing in the snow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 231.347.2500.