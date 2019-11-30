Petition to Recall Larry Inman Denied By State

The attempt by Grand Traverse County residents to recall State Representative Larry Inman has failed.

Inman was indicted in May on charges including bribery, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI.

The ‘Recall Inman’ campaign soon began after the representative refused to resign.

Signatures were later submitted, but the state board of canvassers denied the petition due to purported mistakes.

The board says the forms used by the campaign omitted a word required by the official language.

Another issue the board had was the misspelling of “diminish.”

The campaign blames a printing issue for the discrepancy.

Despite the mistake, the board wrote that it still had to deny the petition because it cannot make exceptions.

Inman will stand trial beginning December 3rd.