- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Person Reports Shooting in Manistee Co., Police Label It False Alarm

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On February 4, 2021
246 Views
0

A person is in the hospital after a report of a shooting in Manistee County. 

Police tell us Thursday they got a call about a shooting in Springdale Township. 

During the call police say the caller was uncooperative and hung up. 

When authorities arrived at the scene they found the caller was suffering from a mental health crisis. 

Further investigation shows no shooting took place and no one was injured. 

The caller was taken to the Munson Manistee Hospital.

Post Views: 246



Trending Now
Man Faces Three Felonies After Crash in Emmet County
Catilynn Fogarty January 29, 2021
Police Asks for Public’s Help Finding Clare County Jail Inmate
Catilynn Fogarty February 1, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Person Reports Shooting in Manistee Co., Police Label It False Alarm
Share No Comment