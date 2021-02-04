Person Reports Shooting in Manistee Co., Police Label It False Alarm

A person is in the hospital after a report of a shooting in Manistee County.

Police tell us Thursday they got a call about a shooting in Springdale Township.

During the call police say the caller was uncooperative and hung up.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found the caller was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Further investigation shows no shooting took place and no one was injured.

The caller was taken to the Munson Manistee Hospital.