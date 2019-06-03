Person of the Week:Terry Beia, Frank Dituri, and Dr. Marie Socha 6/3/19

For our Person of the Week this week, we’re honoring three Alumni of Northwestern Michigan College.

Terry Beia, Frank Dituri, and Dr. Marie Socha were named the 2019 winners of NMC’s Outstanding Alumni Award last month.

Terry Beia was in the Petroleum Engineering Technology program, and in 1998, he made his first real estate investment in downtown Traverse City. In the two decades since then, he’s been an active booster and backer of downtown.

Frank Dituri was in the Parks and Recreation Management and Biology program. A highlight of Dituri’s career in both private and public is serving as chairman of the Boardman River Dams Implementation Team, helping restore Traverse City’s Boardman River.

and Dr. Marie Socha took Pre-med studies at the college. After earning both a Master’s and PhD., she went on to a career in public health as an Epidemiologist, serving agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Homeland Security.

For their outstanding work in the local community, Terry Beia, Frank Dituri, and Dr. Marie Socha receive this week’s title of Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”