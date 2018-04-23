Person Of The Week: Ty Schmidt

This week’s person of the week is a man who is working to make biking safer and fun for everyone.

Ty Schmidt founded Norte!, a youth-focused advocacy organization that offers Safe Routes To School, walk and bike advocacy, mountain biking, youth leadership, summer camps and healthy winter activities.

When Ty moved to Traverse City in 2006, he noticed very few bikes and long car lines at schools. He also noticed moms and dads who wanted to bike to school, and observed unsafe bike riding by kids.

So, to help build a stronger, better connected and more walk/bike friendly Traverse City, Schmidt created Norte!

Now, Norte! operates 13 Bike Trains from eight neighborhoods to five different elementary schools.

For his effort to make community to school safer, Ty Schmidt is this week’s Person of the Week.

