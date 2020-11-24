Person of the Week: Tricia Phelps!

The chief executive officer of Taste the Local Difference dedicates her time to helping local farmers markets and thousands of local food partners get the technical assistance they need to transition to online ordering systems during this pandemic. Tricia was able to negotiate online software discounts for local food providers, aiding in providing fresh produce to Michigan families without increasing community spread of the virus. Tricia plans to advocate for the value of locally-grown food and Michigan’s agriculture industry on a national level through collaborative research, media, and content creation.

For all that she does– Tricia Phelps receives this weeks title of person of the week!

