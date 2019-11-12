Person of the Week: Trevor O’Brien

This week’s Person of the Week is a Physician who specializes in Plastic Surgery and who has recently joined our community.

Dr. Trevor O’Brien has recently joined the staff of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City as a specialist in plastic surgery.

He graduated from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing and he completed his residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

O’Brien practices at the Center for Plastic Surgery of Northern Michigan.

As a welcome to our local community for all he has done and will do as a Doctor, Trevor O’Brien receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who is working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting Northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to News@MiNews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the Person of the Week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them, because every week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week”.