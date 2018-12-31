Person of the Week: Tony Demboski 12/31/18

This week’s Person of the Week is a Dickerson County resident who was honored for a lifetime commitment to conservation.

Tony Demboski received the Thomas L. Washington Lifetime Commitment to Conservation Award at the commission’s regular monthly meeting in Lansing.

Demboski’s passion for natural resources has led to his involvement in numerous outdoor recreation-focused organizations.

With his leadership, Dickinson County gained five walking trails, with a sixth expected in 2019.

The organization also established four annual scholarships totaling $8,000 for high school students in the county.

Colleagues say that Tony has a leadership style that brings people together and he brings a respectful approach to conflict management.

For his lifetime commitment to conservation, Tony Demboski receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

