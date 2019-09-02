Person of the Week: Tim Rosochacki 9/02/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a DNR Conservation Officer who tracked and located a lost man during Northern Michigan’s Annual Elk Hunt.

Within 90 minutes, Tim Rosochacki located the man in good condition.

The 78 year old man was helping his son when he became lost as the sun began to set and it started to rain.

The man’s son notified the DNR’s Wildlife Division that his father was missing and the search started.

Rosochacki used cellphone technology to track the missing man’s cellphone GPS coordinates to a wooded section about a mile from where he was last seen.

He drove the area in his patrol truck, using sirens and his loud speaker. — After about a half an hour, the officer saw light shining from the man’s cellphone in the woods and hiked about 200 yards into the woods to the man, who appeared healthy and in good spirits.

Rosochacki has been a conservation officer for more than five years and patrols Cheboygan County.

For his heroic actions and dedication to the community, Tim Rosochacki receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”