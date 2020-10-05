Person of the Week: Thomas Graber!

The senior program director at Grand Traverse Bay YMCA spends his free time volunteering for camps convening through rotary, a group of Northern Michigan camp directors who meet to share resources, talk about trends and things to look out for, as well as review licensing changes.

Thomas is also a part of the Grand Traverse county master site planning focus group. When restrictions around the pandemic were put into effect, they had little time to to figure out how they would allow camp families to give their children much needed social interaction after lockdown, as well as enable parents to go back to work, but they persevered and were able to find a solution suitable for everybody.

Thomas says he is looking forward to continuing to grow YMCA’s youth sports programming during this pandemic.

For all that he does for his community, Thomas Graber receives this weeks title of person of the week!