Person of the Week: Taylor Moore!

The manager at Food Rescue Northwest Michigan has kept himself busy during the pandemic by helping to meet food needs in the area brought on by lockdown restrictions. As more and more adults were unable to work, and kids were not in school the need for help putting food on the table dramatically increased. Tayler and his team were resilient in their response to the growing need in the area, bringing meals to those impacted by the pandemic in a way that has been sustainable.

Tayler says his next mission is advocating for a living wage and decision-making power for nonprofit employees in Michigan. Tayler expressed the importance of ensuring those working on the front lines of nonprofits in the area have the necessary resources to provide the best care to those in need, as well as give workers a voice in boardroom and community decisions.

So for all that he does– Tayler Moore is this weeks person of the week!

