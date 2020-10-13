Person of the week: Susan Fisher!

The managing director at Traverse Bay film festival and state theatre says she has been more than happy to use her quote “strange skills” to be able to help out during the pandemic.

Susan says with no festival this year she had extra time to help with a food drive and to volunteer at the farmers market with their new policies in place due to COVID-19. She also helped organize the painting of front street and has been planning events for after the pandemic.

The downtown experience coordinator of Traverse City DDA says Susan is quote “…An exemplary leader, someone I’ve always looked up to as a professional. She always demonstrates a moral compass and is available to lend a hand for causes or community endeavors.”

So for all that she does, Susan Fisher earns this weeks title of person of the week!