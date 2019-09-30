- Advertisement -
Person of the Week: Stephen O’Dell 9/30/19

Heather StilsonHeather Stilson Posted On September 30, 2019
This week’s Person of the Week is a Michigan State Police Trooper based out of Houghton Lake.

Trooper Stephen O’Dell was recently awarded the Michigan State Police Bravery Award. — Which typically goes to officers who have had their lives in danger.

And while O’Dell’s wife would rather he never be in danger again, O’Dell’s life purpose was solidified after he was shot 3 times in July, 2018.

O’Dell was following a suspect who had run away from a traffic stop when the suspect started shooting, hitting O’Dell in the chest, shoulder, and grazing his face. — Luckily, he was wearing his vest, which saved him.

He was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and was off work recovering for 7 weeks.

When O’Dell learned he would be receiving the award, he said that he’s honored, but he was just doing what he was trained to do.

For his bravery in a life or death situation, Trooper Stephen O’Dell receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

