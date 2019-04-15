Person of the Week: Scott MacNeill 4/15/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a Manistee County Conservation Officer who was awarded a DNR Life Saving Medal for saving the life of an individual in an incident that occurred in 2018.

Scott MacNeill was presented with the medal during a recent Natural Resources Commission meeting in Lansing.

In January of 2018, MacNeill and MSP Trooper David Storka responded to a report of a possible suicide attempt.

The call came from a concerned mother, saying her 16 year old son sent her a text message saying “Goodbye”.

On the scene, they found the boy unconscious and without a pulse.

Storka was giving chest compressions when MacNeill arrived with an Automatic External Defibrillator, which indicated not to deliver an electric shock.

The officers continued CPR until EMS personnel arrived and were able to find a pulse.

The boy was taken to the hospital where his condition was stabilized.

For his quick action in a life or death situation, Scott MacNeill receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

