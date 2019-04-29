Person of the Week: Sally Van Vleck 4/29/19

This week’s Person of the Week is one of the originators for the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council.

Sally Van Vleck was given the Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award in March.

Van Vleck has also directed an environmental Research and Education Center.

She was referred to as a “Champion of Human Rights” and a guardian of Mother Earth by those who nominated her.

Friends say that her work on community resilience, non-violent communication, anti-racism, and environmental sustainability have made a positive impact on the community and is especially deserving of the Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award.

Sara Hardy is a longtime resident of Traverse City, and her actions led to the concept of a Human Rights Organization in her community.

The Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award recognizes Hardy’s contributions to the community by honoring someone who exemplifies the Human Rights Commission’s ideals.

For her work in the community, Sally Van Vleck receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

