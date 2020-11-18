Person of the week; Rebekah Tenbrink

The founder and director of Lift Teen Center says quote “My heart is full when I look out across the teen center and see the teens engaged with one another, laughing, playing a game, creating art or hanging out with an amazing volunteer mentor.”

She also says she is proud to have launched the student service learning program where teens were given the opportunity to work in downtown Sutton’s bay alongside some local businesses.

Rebekah says she has many other community projects in the works because quote “My professional existence hinges on community and their collaboration. It is a beautiful thing.”

So for everything she’s doing for her community, Rebekah Tenbrink is our person of the week this week.

