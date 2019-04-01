Person of the Week: Rebecca Webb

This week’s Person of the Week truly deserves a round of applause for all that she does for the community.

Rebecca Webb works at Rainbow Hope Farms in Kingsley and dedicates her time to working with special needs adults.

She lives on site, making them meals, taking them to church, and just helping them in their everyday lives.

Friends say that she’s a selfless and wonderful person who deserves to be recognized for her work in the community.

She also works hard to raise money for those adults, working pancake dinners and fundraising events.

For her work in the community and dedicating her time to helping people, Rebecca Webb receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

