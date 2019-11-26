Person of the Week: Rachel Pavona

This week’s Person of the Week is a Pharmacist whose research project aims to save lives.

Rachel Pavona is a Munson Medical Center pharmacy resident who has made it her mission to provide a box of Naloxone to qualifying patients before they walk out the door.

Panova says, “Addiction and recovery is actually very personal to me, my brother passed from a heroin overdose in 2011.”

Panova, along with the help of Hospital Medication Safety Pharmacist Julie Botsford and Psychologist Cynthia Nichols, began their effort to educate opioid use disorder patients in the Emergency Department and within the hospital about Narcan Nasal Spray and how to apply it should an overdose occur.

Funding for the first 50 doses of the drug — which comes in two dose boxes — was made available by the hospital’s Behavioral Health Department through its Community Opioid Recovery Expansion Grant.

For all that she’s doing in our local community, Rachel Pavona receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

