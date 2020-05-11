Person of the Week: Otsego County EMS Director and Chief Jon Deming

This weeks ‘Person of the Week’ is Otsego County EMS Director and Chief Jon Deming!

Straight out of college, Jon has dedicated his life to emergency services.

With many years of serving his community as a firefighter and an instructor under his belt, it’s no surprise that Jon is going on over 28 years of serving as Chief at Otsego County EMS and Rescue.

During his time at Otsego County EMS, Jon has transformed their establishment from an old pole barn to one of the best emergency service providers in Northern Michigan.

Those who have worked close to Jon would describe him as a “competent, organized leader and who operates his station and position with confidence and knowledge.”

For all that he does for his community Jon Deming receives this week’s title of person of the week.