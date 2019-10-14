Person of the Week: Ogemaw Heights High School 10/14/19

For this week’s Person of the Week, we’re honoring a teacher and his students at Ogemaw Heights High School.

Last October, Kyle Sisco and his students entered into a Space Act Agreement to make parts for NASA.

NASA sent the students a blueprint of the part that needed to be made as well as certified material to make it.

The students used Computer Numerical Control Machines to manufacture the part.

When they were done, they had made two hundred parts for NASA. Those parts were sent to the Johnson Space Center in Houston where one hundred percent of the parts passed NASA’s certification process.

The experience was part of NASA’s High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware program, and Sisco says the class is already considering blueprints from NASA to decide what they will be making this year.

For their extraordinary work with NASA, Kyle Sisco and his class at Ogemaw Heights High School receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

