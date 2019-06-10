Person of the Week: Nicole Hornbaker Hamner Weiss 6/10/19

For our Person of the Week this week, we’re honoring a wonderful woman who recently passed away.

Nicole Louise Hornbaker Hamner Weiss graduated from Reed City High School in 1991 and later attended Ferris State University and graduated with a degree in Technical Writing.

Weiss was employed with the Cadillac News, and her submitted articles were looked forward to by many in the community.

She loved her family fiercely with all her heart and was strong-willed, but loved with an open heart. — Friends say that she will be fondly remembered as a free-spirited gypsy by friends and family.

Weiss passed away in her home peacefully on May 23rd, 2019. She was 46 years old.

For her involvement in the community and in celebration of life, Nicole Louise Hornbaker Hamner Weiss receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”