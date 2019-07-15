Person of the Week: Mike Paulin 7/15/19

This week’s Person of the Week served in many roles in the local community over the years.

Mike Paulin is one of the founders of Silent Observer — a sustainable crime fighting organization for Wexford, Missaukee, and Osceola counties.

He was the President of the Wexford County Rental Housing Organization and created a durable medical equipment service in the Cadillac area with the support of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and continues to be part of the Congregation.

Paulin also received the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce’s Dawna Marie Ambassador of the Year Award for 2019, and has been involved in many other local organizations as well.

For his dedicated work and everything he does in the local community, Mike Paulin receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

