Person Of The Week: Mike Hammer

This week’s Person of the Week is described as a quiet and humble leader.

Mike Hammer is the vice president of operations for Avon Protection Systems.

In addition to those responsibilities, he is also on the Munson Healthcare Board of Trustees, and Board of Regents of Baker College.

And Recently, Hammer was the recipient of the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Cadillac Area Chamber of commerce.

Fo his action in the community, Mike Hammer is this week’s person of the week.

