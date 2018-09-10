- Advertisement -
Person Of The Week: Mike Hammer

This week’s Person of the Week is described as a quiet and humble leader.

Mike Hammer is the vice president of operations for Avon Protection Systems.

In addition to those responsibilities, he is also on the Munson Healthcare Board of Trustees, and Board of Regents of Baker College.

And Recently, Hammer was the recipient of the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Cadillac Area Chamber of commerce.

Fo his action in the community, Mike Hammer is this week’s person of the week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”

